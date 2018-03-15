JNU PhD scholar reported missing since 10 March; police register case, start investigation

A PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been reported to have gone missing since 10 March, reported media outlets. The police are investigating the matter as a case was registered against unidentified persons.

In the complaint, her mother said that her daughter was staying at a hostel on the campus, according to The Indian Express. She told the police that she had spoken to her daughter on 10 March when she had said that she was eating outside with her friends and would return later. However, her phone was switched off when her mother tried to call her later.

The student was a resident of Ghaziabad and a first year student in Integrated MPhil and PhD in Life Sciences according to India Today.

This disappearance comes even as the search for another JNU student Najeeb Ahmed continues. Najeeb, 27, a student of MSc Biotechnology, had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the university on 15 October, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Sangh Parivar student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The case was later taken up by the CBI who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone giving Najeeb's whereabouts.