JNU cancels Subramanian Swamy's talk on Ayodhya; BJP leader says VC must've been under pressure

A talk scheduled to be given by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy at JNU on the topic "Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?" has been cancelled, say media reports.

#BREAKING -- BJP leader @Swamy39's address at JNU tonight at 9:30 pm " why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?" has been cancelled as the organisers have been informed by JNU. pic.twitter.com/nxGrN5YNrB — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 6, 2017

CNN-News18 reported that while JNU wants to keep away from contentious issues, the cancellation of a scheduled talk raises questions. Swamy spoke to the channel and said that while the organisers were informed of the cancellation, he himself was not personally informed by JNU authorities. He said that he is not a rabble-rouser but is articulate and has "unrebuttable" arguments on the issue. He added that left-wingers are not very civilised when they don't have arguments and they must have put pressure on the vice-chancellor to cancel the talk.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on the Ayodhya temple dispute to 8 February, 2018 as petitioners sought more time translate and file all documents.

A high-voltage drama marked Tuesday's hearing with lawyers representing the Sunni Waqf Board and the Babri Masjid Action Committee, virtually threatening to walk out of the proceedings as the bench asked senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, representing the deity Ram Lalla Virajman, to commence his submissions in the case.

A three-judge bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit that divided the disputed Babri Masjid site between the Nirmohi Akhara, deity Lord Ram and the Sunni Waqf board.

