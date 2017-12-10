You are here:
JKLF chief Yasin Malik detained while taking out march towards UN office to protest human rights violations

IndiaPTIDec, 10 2017 17:07:29 IST

Srinagar: JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was on Sunday detained as he tried to take out a march towards the local office of the United Nations to protest alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

Malik reached near the Lal Chowk city centre and tried to march towards the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) at Sonwar, a police official said.

File image of Yasin Malik. IBNLive

The march was foiled by the police who detained Malik and took him to Kothi Bagh police station, he said.

The separatists on Thursday had asked people to observe a shutdown and march towards the office of UNMOGIP to protest the "gross human rights violations".

"On 10 December, the international human rights day, Kashmiris will observe a complete shutdown and blackout against gross human rights violations," the separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had said in a statement.


The JRL comprises of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.


Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 05:07 pm | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017 05:07 pm



