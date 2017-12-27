JKBOSE class 12 annual exam (regular) 2017 results declared: Check scores at jkbose.co.in

The Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced bi-annual results of Jammu division (winter zone). Students can check their results on the official website of the board at jkbose.co.in. Alternatively, students can also access their results uploaded on indiaresults.com – result hosting website.

As of now, the official website of the board is unavailable due to some technical glitch and multiple logins, however, students can visit indiaresults.com to access their results.

Steps to check your results:

1. Visit the official website or the host website- jkbose.co.in or indiaresults.com.

2. Click the results section on the homepage of the official website/choose subsequent section

3. Enter either your roll number or name and click submit.

4. Download a copy of the results for your future reference

According toThe Indian Express, there are over 4,225 schools affiliated with the board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

The class 12 regular annual exam for Jammu province had begun on 26 October and continued till 23 November, reported NDTV. The report further added that the class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November and as per local media reports over 55,000 candidates appeared for exams at 496 centres.