JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2017 for Jammu region announced: Check your grades on jkbose.jk.gov.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Education Board (or JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class X winter zone for the Jammu region. The results are available on the state board's official website jkbose.jk.gov.in or other exam results websites such as indiaresults.com.

According to News 18, approximately 4,225 schools in Jammu and Kashmir are affiliated to the state board, which is responsible for conducting the annual and bi-annual exams in the Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions of the state.

Results for Class XII annual regular examination 2017 results for regular candidates of Jammu (winter zone) were declared in December last year, India Today reported. The summer zone bi-annual class 10 results of Jammu division were declared in October 2017.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps. Students are advised to keep the registration number handy in order to check the results.