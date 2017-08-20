J&K Police arrests man for posting 'anti-national' content on social media

Jammu: A man has been arrested on charges of spreading "anti-national propaganda" on social media to vitiate the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said on Sunday.

The social media monitoring cell of the Doda Police zeroed in on eight people involved in spreading anti-national propaganda through social media, and thereafter arrested Bashir Ahmed from Gundna area, a police official said.

Ahmed "posted anti-national content" on his Facebook wall and WhatsApp, he said. "He was trying to mislead the youth of the area and disturb the peace and communal harmony," he added.

A case has been registered against Ahmed in connection with the matter.