J&K Governor NN Vohra meets Narendra Modi, discusses unrest gripping Kashmir Valley

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and discussed the security situation in the Valley.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office at South Block, New Delhi, and lasted about 45 minutes. The governor discussed the continuing unrest in parts of the Kashmir Valley, official sources said.

He also informed the prime minister about various developmental works being done in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Vohra had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, and apprised him of the security situation in the state.

The Valley is witnessing a fresh bout of violence since the last few days. South Kashmir especially has seen a spate of attacks on banks in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Militants had attacked an army patrol on Thursday, leaving a civilian dead and three personnel injured during a massive operation involving 4,000 troops started by the security forces to clear South Kashmir of terrorists.