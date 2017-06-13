Jishnu Pranoy suicide: No objection to transfer of case to CBI, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Government said on Tuesday that it has no objection to transfer to CBI, the investigation into the alleged suicide of Jishnu Pranoy in Thrissur.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government has approved the request made by relatives of the student in this regard.

Earlier, the chief minister had visited CPM Kozhikode district committee office at which two steel bombs were hurled by miscreants a few days ago.

The government had come under flak from various quarters, including LDF partner CPI, for the "high-handed" police action against the mother of Jishnu and others.

As a mark of protest over the police "highhandedness" against Jishnu's family, a state-wide hartal was observed on April 6 in response to a call by the Congress-led UDF and the BJP.