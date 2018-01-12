Jishnu Pranoy suicide: CBI takes over investigation into 'unnatural' death of Kerala college student

Kochi: The CBI has taken over from Kerala police investigation into the 'unnatural' death of a college student in Thrissur district in January last year.

The Supreme Court had last month directed the Central agency to probe the sensational case.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI on Thursday submitted a re-registered FIR before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, for further investigation as per the 5 December order of the apex court.

The CBI has not named anyone as accused in the FIR.

Jishnu Pranoy, a first year engineering student was found hanging in the hostel of Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre, Pambady in Thrissur, in January last year.

His parents had then alleged that the boy had suffered brutal physical and mental harassment at the hands of the college management.

The Pazhayannur police had registered a case on 6 January, last year, on the basis of a statement given by Jishnu's classmate Amal I T.

In its FIR, the police had said Jishnu was caught by an invigilator for copying during the examination conducted at the college on 6 January, 2017 and due to mental tension he attempted suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of the men's hostel.

His friends rescued Jishnu and took him to the Taluk hospital in Ottappalam but he died on the way, it had said.

Jishnu's parents and friends did not accept the police version and staged protests in the state with the support of student organisations and political parties seeking

justice.

Jishnu's mother Mahija had moved the Supreme Court in October last year seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

The Supreme Court on 5 December directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into the mysterious death of the engineering student.