JIPMER to issue admit cards from today: Entrance test will be held on 4 June

IndiaFP StaffMay, 22 2017 12:23:10 IST

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER), Puducherry will release its admit card on 22 May. Candidates can download their admit cards from jipmer.edu.in.

Representational image. Reuters

The entrance examination for 200 undergraduate seats at the prestigious medical institution will be conducted on 4 June across 75 cities in India.

The institute has two campuses: Puducherry and Karaikal, an enclave surrounded by Kerala.

JIPMER, along with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are the two institutions in India which are exempt from conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS courses.

The JIPMER will release its results on 19 June.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 12:23 pm | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 12:23 pm

