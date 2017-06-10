JIPMER MBBS 2017 results announced: Check your grades on jipmer.edu.in

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the results of its 2017 MBBS entrance examination. Students can check their results online by visiting the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

The overall list of candidates selected for counselling has been declared as well.

The ranks for the exam, however, will be issued after 15 July, a report in the Indian Express said. The report also states that the site might be slow due to the bandwidth of people attempting to check the results page.

According to PTI, the system of online entrance examination was introduced last year. Dr SC Parija, director, JIPMER, said that as many as 1,89,663 candidates applied for admissions and the entrance test was held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. JIPMER has 200 seats, the report adds. The test was held in two shifts on 4 June. To get a detailed account of

The Institute became an autonomous institution in 2008 through an Act of Parliament and was under the direct control of the Directorate General of Health Services New Delhi till then. NDTV states that the medical school is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centrally sponsored school also conducts entrance examinations for other such medical courses.

Students can check their results on the official website using the following steps:

Visit the website jipmer.edu.in

Select the examinations option

Click on the link 'Result for MBBS (2017-2018 Session) - held on 04.06.2017'

Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Download the PDF of the results and take a printout or future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.