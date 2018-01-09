Latest update: Jignesh Mevani has reached Parliament Street amid chants of 'Jai Bhim and Release Chandrashekhar.' On being denied permission to hold the Yuva Hunkar rally, Mevani said that the incident is unfortunate. Mevani reiterated that Chandrashekhar of Bhim Sena is being targetted and said that the struggle will continue.
Meanwhile, supporters of Mevani were stopped in Ambedkar Park in Rani Garden area of East Delhi, reports said.
"No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site, which they are reluctant to accept," the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, had tweeted on Monday.
However, the organisers have confirmed to PTI that they would be going ahead with their plan. The 'Social Justice' rally or 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' is planned to be addressed by Mevani along with Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.
The NGT on 5 October, 2017 had ordered officials to "immediately stop all activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches and using of loud speakers among others at the Jantar Mantar Road."
One of the organisers and former JNU Students' Union president Mohit Kumar Pandey said, "There has been a lot of attempts to stop this event and even some media houses are spreading wrong information that the permission for the rally has been denied."
Ever since the rally was announced on 2 January, "a lot of money has been spent on posters calling Mevani a deshdrohi (traitor) and urban naxal," Pandey told PTI, adding the event will be held as per schedule. Mevani could not be reached for his comments.
In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm on Tuesday".
The rally seeks to raise the demand for the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army's founder Chandrashekhar Azad and emphasise on issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice. A large section of students from universities and colleges in Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally.
Azad, 30, was arrested in June 2017 from Himachal Pradesh as he was the main accused in the Thakur-Dalit clash in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 12:56 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:16 PM
13:16 (IST)
13:12 (IST)
Heavy security in Delhi despite permission from police being denied
Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkaar' rally spearheaded by Jignesh Mevani.
A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.
The Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said.
Unhindered, the organisers are making all arrangements for the rally. — PTI
12:53 (IST)
12:48 (IST)
12:46 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
12:23 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
11:54 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
11:32 (IST)
11:30 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
11:10 (IST)
11:04 (IST)
11:02 (IST)
10:44 (IST)
10:43 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
10:38 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
10:30 (IST)
