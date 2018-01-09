Heavy security in Delhi despite permission from police being denied

Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkaar' rally spearheaded by Jignesh Mevani.

A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.

The Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said.

Unhindered, the organisers are making all arrangements for the rally. — PTI