Latest update: Jignesh Mevani reached Parliament Street amid chants of 'Jai Bhim and Release Chandrashekhar,' although the turnout there is low. On being denied permission to hold the Yuva Hunkar rally, Mevani said that the incident is unfortunate. Shehla Rashid also said that they will "expose RSS conspiracy. We will update public on our issues and plans."
Meanwhile, supporters of Mevani were stopped in Ambedkar Park in Rani Garden area of East Delhi, reports said.
"No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site, which they are reluctant to accept," the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, had tweeted on Monday.
However, the organisers have confirmed to PTI that they would be going ahead with their plan. The 'Social Justice' rally or 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' is planned to be addressed by Mevani along with Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.
In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm on Tuesday".
The rally seeks to raise the demand for the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army's founder Chandrashekhar Azad and emphasise on issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice. A large section of students from universities and colleges in Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally.
Azad, 30, was arrested in June 2017 from Himachal Pradesh as he was the main accused in the Thakur-Dalit clash in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:58 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:18 PM
Highlights
Section 144 imposed in Delhi, says official
Parliament Street echoes with slogans of 'Jai Bheem. Inquilab Zindabad'
The stage at the Yuva Hunkar rally is shared by the Left-backed students unions, Dalit organisations, and its students unions.
Umar Khalid addresses gathering
Supporter calls for 'strong voice' for Dalits, adivasis
AISA president slams RSS for 'hatching conspiracy through proper planning'
Only 200-300 supporters show up at rally
Crowd hail revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad
Watch: Jignesh Mevani says he's unwell but will go ahead with rally
We will expose RSS conspiracy: Shehla Rashid
Unfortunate, says Jignesh Mevani
Akhil Gogoi was charged with sedition and for spreading religious animosity in December last year
Student leader Shehla Rashid tweets a photo of the rally venue: Says everything is on schedule
JNUSU president Mohit Pandey urges supporters to join Yuva Hunkar Rally
Delhi Police reiterates that no permission has been given for any rally
Rally to begin at 12 pm on Parliament Street: Organisers
Yuva Rally to raise demand for release of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad
Police tried to remove Mevani supporters who were paying tribute to Ambedkar
We are fully prepared, says Delhi JCP, but also says no one is allowed to hold a rally
Tear gas, water cannons, paramilitary and 12 companies of police have turned Jantar Mantar into a fortress
Mevani tweets, says BJP raj will be soon over
JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey says several attempts made to stop the rally
Heavy police deployment is being reported at the Parliament Street
Stopping Yuva Rally undemocratic and violation of fundamental rights: Prashant Bhushan
DCP Sir, rally to wahin karayenge: Shehla Rashid
Delhi Police denies permission to hold rally
15:18 (IST)
Section 144 imposed in Delhi, says official
A senior official from the Delhi Police told Firstpost that once the rally is over, "FIR will be filed against those who participated in the rally."
"Permission has not been given to hold this rally but in democracy such rallies and incidents occur almost everyday. If any untoward incident takes place, action will be initiated," the official, on condition of anonymity, said.
15:16 (IST)
Parliament Street echoes with slogans of 'Jai Bheem. Inquilab Zindabad'
The stage at the Yuva Hunkar rally is shared by the Left-backed students unions, Dalit organisations, and its students unions.
15:13 (IST)
We want 150 JNUs across India where Dalits can study, says Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid says,"Government wants to shut Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) but we want 150 JNUs should come up across India so that a Dalit from Kalahandi can study there"
15:08 (IST)
Umar Khalid addresses gathering
Speaking at the Yuva Hunkar rally, Umar Khalid says: "Narendra Modi's bubble has burst. The myth around him is fading. It has been due. We don't want hatred, we want jobs, peace and growth for the youth. Manuvadi vichaardhara ko maanne walon ke liye Daliton ka koi jagah nahi hai (Those who believe in Manuvadi school of thoughts don't have any space for Dalits). We will fight and avenge the death of Rohith Vemula."
15:02 (IST)
Supporter calls for 'strong voice' for Dalits, adivasis
Varsha, who has come with her friends to attend this rally, wants to identify as an independent voice — not attached to any political party. She tells Firstpost: "I am here because I support this cause of Dalits. No one — including political parties and government — is paying any heed to the problems being faced by Dalits and adivasis. There is a need for a strong voice for Dalts and adivasis. During elections, nothing is talked about youth and women . It is only tokenism. Frustration is growing among the youth. There is no job opportunity, unemployment is growing. Education getting costlier. Where the poor will go?"
14:47 (IST)
Scene from Yuva Hunkar rally
14:39 (IST)
AISA president slams RSS for 'hatching conspiracy through proper planning'
Sucheta De, National President of All India Students Association (AISA) told Firstpost: "As 2019 is approaching, RSS is hatching conspiracy across various parts of the country through proper planning and by using anti-Dalit, anti-muslim, anti-women hatred as tool to divide the society. The recent Dalit-Maratha clashes are an example. To divert the Maratha anger who have been suffering due to farmer distress, RSS-BJP played them against the Dalits at Bhima-Koregaon incident. Now farmers, the youth, and Dalits are on streets against hate conspiracy. Narendra Modi government has failed to address these growing anger and hatred. Jignesh Mevani has taken up the cause of Dalits."
14:24 (IST)
Shehla Rashid accuses Delhi Police of 'lying about cancellation of permission' for the rally
14:23 (IST)
Only 200-300 supporters show up at rally
According to Times Now, the organisers had claimed that supporters from outside of Delhi would come for the rally. However, only few hundreds of supporters have turned up as Dalits stay away from Jignesh Mevani's rally.
14:17 (IST)
Crowd hail revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad
Amidst huge sloganeering of 'Jai Bheem, Jai Bheem', a large gathering holds images of Chadrashekhar Azad and "demands" his release from jail.
14:13 (IST)
Watch: Jignesh Mevani says he's unwell but will go ahead with rally
14:03 (IST)
Shehla Rashid addresses the crowd
14:00 (IST)
We will expose RSS conspiracy: Shehla Rashid
"Don't be influenced by media or police information. We will go from Gujarat to Kashmir. We will expose RSS conspiracy. We will update public on our issues and plans," said Shehla Rashid.
13:59 (IST)
Heavy security in place
The entire stretch from Jantar Mantar to Parliament Street, which is almost 1.5 km, has virtually turned into a fortress with massive security cover all around.
Delhi police and CRP have put barricades all across Parliament Street, and guarded every entry point as security measure. Rally is going on in front of Parliament Street police station.
13:16 (IST)
13:12 (IST)
Heavy security in Delhi despite permission from police being denied
Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkaar' rally spearheaded by Jignesh Mevani.
A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.
The Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said.
Unhindered, the organisers are making all arrangements for the rally. — PTI
12:53 (IST)
12:48 (IST)
Unfortunate, says Jignesh Mevani
12:46 (IST)
Hindustan Times reports
12:27 (IST)
Akhil Gogoi was charged with sedition and for spreading religious animosity in December last year
Akhil Gogoi, Assam RTI and farmers’ rights activist is expected to address the rally on Parliament Street.
Gogoi was was arrested on 13 September on charges of sedition and spreading religious animosity. Later, he was re-arrested on 25 September and 12 cases under the NSA were lodged against him in various police stations. Gogoi was arrested after he urged people to take up arms if those belonging to religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship according to provisions of the amended Citizenship Act.
In December, 2017 the Gauhati high court set aside the detention of Gogoi under provisions of the NSA.
12:23 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
Student leader Shehla Rashid tweets a photo of the rally venue: Says everything is on schedule
11:54 (IST)
JNUSU president Mohit Pandey urges supporters to join Yuva Hunkar Rally
11:49 (IST)
Delhi Police reiterates that no permission has been given for any rally
"Nobody has been given a permission. Since there is an NGT order that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar, we have asked organisers to hold the protest at alternate sites like Ramlila Maidan," Ajay Chaudhary, Joint CP of New Delhi told the media on Tuesday after organisers of Yuva Hunkar Rally said they will go ahead with the rally with or without permission.
11:32 (IST)
Rally to begin at 12 pm on Parliament Street: Organisers
In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm today". The police are getting ready with water cannons and tear gas to control the crowds, say sources.
11:30 (IST)
Yuva Rally to raise demand for release of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad
The Yuva Hunka Rally seeks to raise the demand for the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army's founder Chandrashekhar Azad and emphasis on issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice.
A large section of students from universities and colleges in Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally.
Azad, 30, was arrested in June last year from Himachal Pradesh as he was the main accused in the Thakur-Dalit clash in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
11:14 (IST)
Police tried to remove Mevani supporters who were paying tribute to Ambedkar
According to reports, Delhi Police were removing Jignesh Mevani and Bhim Army Supporters from Ambedkar Park where Mevani was supposed to pay tribute to Ambedkar before leaving for Parliament street for Hunkar rally.
11:10 (IST)
We are fully prepared, says Delhi JCP, but also says no one is allowed to hold a rally
India Today quoted Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhary who said: "We are fully prepared and are alert. We are well prepared to deal with any situation. No one is allowed to hold a rally here."
11:04 (IST)
Tear gas, water cannons, paramilitary and 12 companies of police have turned Jantar Mantar into a fortress
According to India Today, Parliament Street has turned into a fortress. Heavy police deployment with personnels prepared for the worst, with tear gas and water cannons, have lined up in Jantar Mantar. All roads leading to the Prime Minister's house has been blocked.
11:02 (IST)
Mevani tweets, says BJP raj will be soon over
Amid reports of the Yuva Rally being called off and a few reports saying that the venue has changed, Mevani tweeted asking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to beware of public's anger.
10:44 (IST)
10:43 (IST)
JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey says several attempts made to stop the rally
The NGT on 5 October, 2017 had ordered officials to "immediately stop all activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches and using of loud speakers among others at the Jantar Mantar Road."
One of the organisers and former JNU Students' Union president Mohit Kumar Pandey said, "There has been a lot of attempts to stop this event and even some media houses are spreading wrong information that the permission for the rally has been denied." Ever since the rally was announced on 2 January, "a lot of money has been spent on posters calling Mevani a deshdrohi (traitor) and urban naxal," Pandey told PTI, adding the event will be held as per schedule.
10:41 (IST)
Mevani and Akhil Gogoi to co-address rally
The 'Social Justice' rally or 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' is planned to be addressed by Mevani along with Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.
10:41 (IST)
Heavy police deployment is being reported at the Parliament Street
10:38 (IST)
Stopping Yuva Rally undemocratic and violation of fundamental rights: Prashant Bhushan
Former AAP leader and activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted a response to the Delhi DCP tweet ordering Mevani and his followers not to hold the Yuva Rally on Tuesday. Bhushan said that the NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street.
10:35 (IST)
DCP Sir, rally to wahin karayenge: Shehla Rashid
Former JNU vice-president and student leader Shehla Rashid tweeted in response to the DCP's tweet saying that the rally would be held on Parliament Street.
10:30 (IST)
Delhi Police denies permission to hold rally
The Delhi Police said that's request for holding a rally in New Delhi on Tuesday on Parliament Street has not been granted yet. The police had earlier said that Mevani's request was "under consideration".