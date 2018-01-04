Jigisha Ghosh murder case: Delhi High Court commutes death sentence of two convicts to life imprisonment

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of two convicts to life imprisonment in the 2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

A division bench of Justice S Murlidhar and Justice IS Mehta modified the death sentence awarded to Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla by the trial court and said they would serve life imprisonment.

The death row convicts had challenged the trial court's conviction and sentence.

The trial court had on 14 July, 2016, held the two guilty of the murder of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh and other counts.

While sentencing the two to death, the trial court had said the 28-year-old woman was killed in a "cold-blooded, inhuman and cruel manner" and "brutally mauled to death".