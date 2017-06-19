Jharkhand lynching: Woman injured during Nagadih incident succumbs to injuries

Jamshedpur: A woman who was critically injured during the 18 May lynching incident at Nagadih succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.

Ramsakhi Devi (70), who was rushed to Tata Main Hospital in a serious condition after she was beaten on 18 May, succumbed to her injuries at around 2 am on Monday, officer-in-charge of Bagbera police station, Ramjash Prasad said.

Ramsakhi Devi had rushed to the spot to plea with the mob to spare her two grandchildren Vikash Verma and Gautam Verma and their friend Gangesh Gupta. Vikas, Gautam and Gangesh were lynched by the villagers on suspicion of being child lifters and Ramsakhi was beaten up.

Since then, she was undergoing treatment in Tata Main Hospital.

Prasad said 16 people have been arrested in regard with the Nagadih lynching incident so far.