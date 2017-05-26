Jharkhand lynching: State Minority Commission claims it 'well orchestrated conspiracy'

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand State Minority Commission chairman Kamaal Khan on Friday claimed that the recent lynching incidents and subsequent violence in East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts was a well orchestrated conspiracy to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The lynching incidents and the subsequent violence in the steel city was a well orchestrated conspiracy to tarnish the image of Jharkhand Chief Minister as well as to pull his government down, Khan claimed at a press conference here.

He said the miscreants indulged in spreading canard of child lifting, which claimed seven lives last week in the two district and also tried to disturb the peace and tranquility in the two districts.

Asked whether the post-lynching violence in parts of the steel city including minority-dominated Mango and Dhatkidih under Bistupur police station has any political motive behind it, Khan claimed it was a well orchestrated conspiracy to tarnish the image of the chief minister as well as to pull his government down.

Khan said the district administration of has assured the commission that the real culprits of lynching and the post-lynching violence would not be spared and innocent would not be harassed.

Khan, who had met the affected families in Shobhapur village in Rajnagar police station on Wednesday, said the commission would also recommend the government to ensure free medical and education facilities for all the affected families and take initiatives to link them with employment.

Asked about the findings of the commission with regard to the lynching incident in Shobhapur village, Khan said the investigation, which is continuing, will cover all possible angle of the incident and post-lynching violence and would submit its report to the government soon.