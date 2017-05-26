Jharkhand Lynching: Six more held for Nagadih incident, number of arrested goes up to 32

Jamshedpur: Six more people including four women were arrested on Thursday in connection with the Nagadih lynching incident in East Singhbhum district as well as post-lynching violence at Dhatkidih here, police said.

While one person identified as Umesh Das was arrested in connection with Nagadih lynching, five others including four women were arrested from Dhatkidih in connection to violence that was witnessed during the protest march organized by an organisation to protest the lynching incident, police said.

Officer-in-charge of Bistupur police station, Inspector Sreenivas said the five persons arrested from Dhatkidih were identified as Zahida Begum, Gudia Afrin Bano, Amrin, Aiysha Praveen and Mohammad Sultan.

Altogether 32 people have been arrested in connection with Nagadih lynching case as well as the violence that was witnessed during the protest march in East Singhbhum district.

Besides, three people had been arrested in connection with the lynching incident in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Four people were lynched by the villagers on suspicion of being child lifters at Shobhapur and Sosomouli villages in Seraikela-Kharswan district and three others were killed on the same suspicion at Nagadih in East Singhbhum district on 18 May.