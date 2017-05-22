Jharkhand lynching: Police arrests two after 4 were killed in Rajnagar on suspicion of being child-lifters

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Two people were arrested in connection with Thursday's lynching of four persons in Rajnagar police station limit of Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said. "We have arrested two persons involved in the lynching of four persons in Shobhapur and Sosomouli villages under Rajanagar police station after villagers suspected them as child lifters on Thursday," deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar said.

The more things change the more they remain the same pic.twitter.com/yO3uYdcP3V — Aditi (@awryaditi) May 21, 2017

The arrests were made when the two accused, Dinesh Mahato and Dhannajay Jyotishi, were entering their village Padnampur, he said.

Apart from the Rajnagar incident, three more youths were lynched on the same suspicion Nagadih in East Singhbhum district the same day. An elderly woman was also injured and now under treatment in Tata Main Hospital here.

Meanwhile, situation in trouble-torn Mango area here was peaceful today, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Manoj Ranjan said.

A protest by a group of people against the lynching turned violent yesterday leading to imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc in Mango and three other police station areas Jamshedpur from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am Sunday.

Police personnel patrolled in the affected areas where adequate force including RAF have been deployed to maintain law and order.