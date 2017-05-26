Jharkhand lynching: Four more thrashed over suspicion of being child lifters

Ranchi: Rumours about child lifters in Jharkhand and the attendant panic continued unabated as four more persons, suspected of being child lifters, were thrashed in a village on the outskirts of Ranchi on Friday, poice said.

Earlier this month, 10 people were lynched in the state in two separate incidents over suspicion of their being child lifters.

According to police, three men and a woman, suspected of being child lifters, were held hostage by the people in Timpur village.

One of the persons threatened the villagers after which they got agitated and began thrashing the three men and woman. However, timely intervention by police saved their lives.

Senior police officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police also recovered two pistols and live cartridges from the thrashed persons.

Police tried to pacify the villagers and requested them not to pay heed to rumours about child lifters.