Jharkhand lynching case: Man arrested for objectionable post on social media

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Police on Monday arrested one person for allegedly posting objectionable materials in the social media in connection with post-child lifting related violence here on Saturday, officials said.

The arrested person, a resident of the industrial township of Adityapur, had posted objectionable materials in Facebook on the violence at Mango, East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop T Mathew told at a joint press conference.

A protest against Thursday's lynching of four persons in suspicion of being child-lifters turned violent in Mango and several other areas of Jamshedpur on Saturday.

"We are interrogating the person," they said adding that a case has been registered against him under IPC and IT Act.

He was one of the 18 persons arrested on Monday in connection with the lynching.