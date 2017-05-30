Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th board exam results 2017 to be declared today: Check your grades on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of Class X matriculation and XII (Commerce and Science stream) exam results 2017 on Tuesday after 2 pm, according to reports. The students can check their grades on the official websites: jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

However, there is no official confirmation of the same on the JAC website, so candidates are advised to track the official page to stay updated.

Speaking to NDTV, an official from the JAC's Dumka office claimed that the Madhyama Class X and Intermediate (Science stream) Class XII results 2017 will be announced on Tuesday. The JAC will later upload the toppers' answer sheet on the website.

This year, the board conducted the Class X board exams from 18 February to 7 March at various centres across the state, in which more than 4.7 lakh students appeared.

In 2016, the JAC had declared the Class X result on 20 May, for which around 4.5 lakh students appeared.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to JAC official website, jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Go to Results tab

Enter your roll number and other details in the form

Click “Get” to check your detailed grades

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.