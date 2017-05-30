Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th board exam results 2017 declared: Check your grades on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of Class X matriculation and XII (Commerce and Science stream) exam results 2017 on Tuesday. The students can check their grades on the official websites: jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

In case, students are unable to check their results due to the heavy traffic on either of the official JAC websites, they can try checking alternate websites such as examresults.net or check the page at small intervals of time.

While 57.91% of the candidates who appeared for Class X have cleared the exam, for Class X, 52.36% have passed the Science stream exam and 60.09% students passed in the Commerce stream, Hindustan Times reported.

This year, the board conducted the Class X board exams from 18 February to 7 March at various centres across the state, in which more than 4.7 lakh students appeared.

There were 29 evaluation centres across the Jharkhand, while each centre had around 35 examiners who checked the answer sheets under the CCTV surveillance, The Times of India reported.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to JAC official website, jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Go to Results tab

Enter your roll number and other details in the form

Click “Get” to check your detailed grades

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.