Jharkhand govt plans to charge additional tax on owners of multiple vehicles

Ranchi: Jharkhand government will soon formulate rules for charging additional tax on people who own more than one vehicle.

"Those keeping more than one vehicle have to pay more tax for the second one. Regulations will be formulated soon," Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Monday.

An official release quoting the chief minister said increasing number of vehicles are a problem to the traffic system as well as pollution.

A task force will be set up for coordination among all departments and it will work for an environment audit under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, Das said.

"Increasing temperatures are a cause of concern for us, which is also changing our life style," the CM said while addressing a programme on forest, environment and climate change on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Stating that Jharkhand has a tradition of worshipping nature and the Sarna society remains a worshipper of nature, Das said the state government is committed to protect nature.

"If we don't realise now, then the world will not be liveable and the next generation will not spare us," he said.

The government has made many acts, but now actions are required, the chief minister said.

Das said the state government is also encouraging clean energy.