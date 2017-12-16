Jharkhand govt determined to eliminate poverty in state by 2022, says chief minister Raghubar Das

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said his government is giving priority to development of industry, agriculture, information technology and tourism sector for the all-round development of the state.

Das said his government is determined to eliminate poverty from the state by 2022. The government is working keeping this thought in mind.

"The government is making the state a world-class tourist destination by promoting cultural and eco-tourism. This will generate employment and end poverty," an official release said quoting the chief minister.

Das said that Chatra district’s Itkhori, a confluence site of three religions, is being developed as a world-class tourist destination at the cost of Rs 500 crore.

The chief minister said the entire master plan of this area has been prepared, adding the world's tallest (30 metre) ‘Buddhist Prayer Wheel’ will be built in Itkhori. Now there is a 26-metre high Prayer wheel in Qinghaii of China.

Two river fronts, Bhadrakali Ghat and Buddha Ghat, will be constructed, he said, adding a circuit will be constructed in Bodh Gaya, Kaleshwari and Itkhori and foreign exchange will also come from foreign tourists.

This will provide employment to local people, he said. Work will start within two-three months. A ropeway of 1.6 kilometre will be built at Kalshwari mountain at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

Tender process will be started after forest and environment clearance, he said.

Das said names of those people who have donated their land for beautification of the temples, will be engraved in ‘Shilapatt’ and they will also be honoured by the government.

With help from political parties, social institutions and common people cleaning of rivers will start in April and May as mass movement, this will change the scenario of the whole area, he added.