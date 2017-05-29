Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu launches campaign to end child sexual abuse

Ranchi: Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu launched the nation-wide campaign of a humanitarian organisation to end child sexual abuse.

The campaign titled "It Takes Every Indian to End Child Sexual Abuse" by World Vision India (WVI) was launched by Murmu.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "Responsibility for prevention of child sexual abuse is shared by parents, schools, communities, government and the broader

society," said a release issued by WVI."

"It is important to sensitize children on sexual abuse so that they can be vigilant through age appropriate messages. Children should also be guided to contact the child help line 1098 during crisis. This campaign launched by World Vision India will reach across the rural and urban India and help in ensuring safe environment for our children," the release said quoting the governor.

Mikhael Pradhan, head, advocacy, World Vision India said, "The magnitude of sexual violence against children is unknown. Yet there is not enough conversation and action taken on this issue. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage every Indian to provide a safe environment for children."