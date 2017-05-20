Jharkhand Class 10 results may be announced by JAC today; check your marks on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class X exam results are likely to be declared on Saturday.

Students who appeared for the exam have been asked to visit the official website of the JAC to check their grades. The results will be out on the jac.nic.in webpage.

All students who appeared for the exams have been asked to check the website for updates. They have been advised to keep their candidate information, like roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

According to a report on The Indian Express, the Class 10 board exams were conducted in Jharkhand from 18 February onwards. Over four lakh students gave the exams, which concluded on 1 March, 2017.

Last year, over five lakh students had appeared for the exams, as against just 4.66 lakh this year.

After the Class X results are announced on Saturday, the JAC may announce Class XII results in the coming weeks, it is expected. However, there has been no intimation from the officials on the official education board website.