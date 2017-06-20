Jharkhand board JAC Intermediate Class 12th Arts exam results 2017 declared: Check grades on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results for the Intermediate Class XII Arts 2017 examination on Tuesday. Candidates can check their grades on the official results websites, jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.

If the candidates are unable to access the official JAC website, they can visit alternate result websites like indiaresults.com.

The JAC Class XII Intermediate Arts Exam were conducted from 18 February to 7 March.

The results for Class X and Class XII (Commerce and Science stream) were declared on 30 May. Nearly 8 lakh candidates appeared for both JAC Class X and Class XII examination this year, NDTV reported.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website, jac.nic.in.

Click on either of the links provided under 'Intermediate Examination Result 2017' and then select the option available for Arts stream.

Enter your roll code and roll number and click 'submit' to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.