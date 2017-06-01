Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2017: Not a single student passed in 66 schools, colleges

Ranchi: Jharkhand saw its worst Class 10 and 12 results this year, with not a single student from 66 schools and intermediate colleges of the state clearing the exams.

The results of Class 10 and 12 were released by the education department head Neera Yadav on 30 May.

As per the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), 57.9 percent of students in Class 10, 52.36 percent of students in Inter-Science and 60.09 percent in Inter-Commerce passed.

According to sources in the education department, there are 33 intermediate colleges and the same number of schools with Class 10 where not a single student cleared the examination.

In the 33 intermediate colleges, a total of 148 students took the Class 12 examination, while 240 students appeared in the Class 10 examination in the schools.

Worried teachers and the National Educational Sangh have raised technical reasons for the poor results.

"A large number of students of Class 10 failed the English exam. The provisions of the Jharkhand Academic Council have not been taken care of," Amarnath Jha, general secretary of National Education Sangh, told reporters.

The teachers association members met the JAC chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh and brought the issue to his notice on Wednesday. The JAC chairperson has assured to look into the issue.