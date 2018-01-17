In association with
Jharkhand BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav arrested for abusing, assaulting transport officer

A BJP leader from Jharkhand was caught on camera abusing and assaulting a transport officer on Tuesday, according to several media reports.

ANI reported that BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav slapped and abused F Barla, district transport officer of Latehar, after the removal of a nameplate from his personal car.

Yadav was later arrested, according to the ANI report.

According to a report in Zee News, Yadav asked Barla why he was not served a notice first. Barla was taken to hospital for treatment.

Yadav is the district vice-president of BJP's 20-point programme, according to the Zee News report.

This incident comes just a day after an undated video clip of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan purportedly slapping his bodyguard surfaced on social media.

 


Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 14:23 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 14:23 PM

