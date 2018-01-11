Jet Airways fires flight attendant arrested for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 3.2 crore

The Jet Airways on Thursday terminated the crew member who allegedly attempted to smuggle out forex worth around Rs 3.2 crore, ANI reported.

The 25-year-old flight attendant was intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials during a flight to Hong Kong last week. She was allegedly trying to smuggle $4,80,200 out of the country.

Later, a tour operator identified as Amit Malhotra was also arrested for being part of a major hawala racket busted by the DRI

She was later sent to two-day judicial custody by a Delhi court. During the hearing, the DRI sought two-week judicial custody for the duo.

The DRI suspected the role of some other crew members of Jet Airways in smuggling forex.

"Malhotra has been illegally smuggling forex for the past over one year. There are some other crew members involved in the case. We are also trying to find out the details of bullion dealers involved in this syndicate," a DRI offical said.

The airline had promised strict action against the accussed.

In an offical statement, it said that it has a strict code of conduct and zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes domestic or international laws of the countries in which it operates.

"Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action," the airline said.

