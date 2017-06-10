JEE Advanced 2017 result to be declared tomorrow: Check your results on results.jeeadv.ac.in

The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017, the entrance exam for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be declared on Sunday, 11 June at 10 am, reports said. Students will be able to check their results on results.jeeadv.ac.in.

According to Hindustan Times, of the 2.2 lakh students who were eligible 1.7 lakh registered and appeared for the exam held on 21 May this year. “Since the answer key for the paper has already been released, most students are already aware of their marks. Results will only give a confirmation on these scores,” an official from the organising JEE team said in the report.

Students can check the answer keys in these links for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Officials also declared that students will be given 11 bonus marks for three ambiguous questions that were asked in the paper. Media reports state that two questions from Mathematics and one question from Physics section were found to be ambiguous.

Also, IIT Madras will release category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates, which aspirants will receive via a text message on their registered mobile numbers.

According to NDTV, organisers will not send individual rank cards to candidates. It also adds that qualifying in JEE Advanced 2017 exams and participating in the seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate to get admission in the IITs. Hence, admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

Through JEE (Advanced), the IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceuticals. There are over 11,000 seats available across the country. According to Mint, the candidates get admissions into 22 IITs across the nation or into the Indian school of Mines, Dhanbad, for Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and dual degree programmes.

Students can check their results on the official website using these steps:

Log on to the official website: www.jeeadv.ac.in, results.nic.in or results.gov.in

Click on ‘Result of JEE (ADV) 2017’ or directly visit the portal results.jeeadv.ac.in

Enter your registration number and other details

Submit your details and your results will be displayed. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.