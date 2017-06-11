JEE Advanced 2017 results: Haryana boy Sarvesh Mehtani tops exam, Pune's Akash Chugh second

New Delhi: Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Haryana topped this year's Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the results for which were declared on Sunday.

The Hindustan Times reported that the Mehtani had secured a rank of 55 in AIR in the Main entrance exam. The report also said that Mehtani, who wrote the exam from IIT Roorkee zone, wants to join IIT-Bombay to pursue computer science.

According to One India, Mehtani scored 339 marks out of a total of 366. He scored 120 in Maths, 104 in Physics and 115 in Chemistry.

Mehtani was followed by Pune's Akshat Chugh and Delhi's Ananye Agarwal who secured the second and third spot in All India Ranks (AIR). NDTV reported that Agarwal had ranked third in both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exam this year.

Kerala's Shafil Maheen topped the South Zone.

According to a statement from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, a total of 1,59,540 candidates appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 held on 21 May . Of those, 50,455 made it to the rank-list across all categories.

"The gender ratio of the successful candidates stands at 43,318 boys and 7,137 girls (86 percent boys and 14 percent girls approximately)," it added.

Category-wise, 23,390 students qualified under General, 9,043 under OBC-NCL, 13,312 under SC and 4,710 under ST categories.

It also mentioned that these candidates are now eligible to apply for seats in various IITs.