JEE Advanced 2017 result declared today: Check your grades on results.jeeadv.ac.in

The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017, the entrance exam for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), were declared today at 10 am. Students can check their results on the portal results.jeeadv.ac.in.

Students can check the answer keys in these links for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to assess their overall performance as well. Officials also declared that students will be given 11 bonus marks for three ambiguous questions that were asked in the paper. Media reports state that two questions from Mathematics and one question from Physics section were found to be ambiguous.

IIT Madras will also release category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates, which aspirants will receive via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

According to NDTV, organisers said that aspirants will not receive individual rank cards. The report adds that qualifying in JEE Advanced 2017 exams and participating in the seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate to get admission in the IITs. Hence, admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

Through JEE (Advanced), the IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceuticals. There are over 11,000 seats available across the country.

Students can check their results on the official website using the following steps:

Log on to the official website: www.jeeadv.ac.in, results.nic.in or results.gov.in

Click on ‘Result of JEE (ADV) 2017’ or directly visit the portal results.jeeadv.ac.in

Enter your registration number and other details

Submit your details and your results will be displayed. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.