Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar's Chennai party office attacked, police probe incident

Chennai: Unidentified persons on Tuesday pelted stones at the party office of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, police said.

Deepa told reporters that the incident took place around 12.30 am when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai at T Nagar in Chennai.

Some window panes were damaged in the incident and police later inspected the spot.

She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident. Deepa has filed a complaint with Mambalam Police and a probe was on, police said.