Jawan's video on poor food quality: BSF transfers trooper's commanding officer, deputy to North East

New Delhi: The BSF has transferred the Commanding Officer and the deputy of a battalion whose jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav recently alleged that poor quality food was being given to troops posted along the border.

Officials said the Commandant (CO) of the 29th battalion P Kumar and his Second-in-Command have been shifted to Tripura after directives were issued in this regard by the Border Security Force headquarters in .

They said the officers have been transferred "pending investigation" on the allegations made by Yadav, a jawan of the 29th battalion posted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir under the operational command of the army.

They said the transfer was part of ensuring a fair inquiry into the allegations made by Yadav as the CO and Second-in-Command rank officers are at the supervisory level of ensuring proper rations and other due service benefits to jawans of a battalion.

An official said the force is also preparing a detailed report on the transportation, stocking and distribution of rations meant for its jawans on the borders, with specific reference to units working under the command of the army.

This is being done on the orders of the Union Home Ministry.

The Ministry, in its report on this issue sent to the PMO earlier, said BSF had asserted that "there was no widespread discontent" in the constabulary over food.

In the report, the Home Ministry conveyed to the PMO that there was no shortage of rations at any post in paramilitary forces and quality check is being conducted regularly.

A video shot by Yadav had surfaced early this month where the jawan complained about the quality of food and after it had gone viral, it triggered a flurry of reactions with the PMO also seeking a detailed factual report on the incident.

The PMO has been told that BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of rations at any post and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.

The border guarding force also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.

The PMO has been conveyed that the Home Ministry has directed the paramilitary forces to take all complaints of jawans seriously and corrective steps should be taken to improve their working conditions and food, the sources said.

Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle in the video, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.

He also posted other videos in which he claimed that the quality of food served was not good.