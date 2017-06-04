Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan says he will support any party that promises special status for Andhra

Hyderabad: Leading Telugu actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said on Sunday that he will support any political party fighting for grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh.

He tweeted this after the Congress party invited him to a public meeting scheduled to be held in Guntur on Sunday evening to demand special category status for the state.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party of India general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy, among others, will address the meeting.

The actor-politician said he would not be able to make it to the Guntur meeting due to the short notice. He conveyed his best wishes to Raghuveera Reddy, the president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress party.

Pawan said all parties should come on one platform when it comes to taking on the Centre for the promised special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The actor, who had campaigned for the BJP-TDP alliance in the 2014 elections, fell out with them last year and has since been targeting the BJP for going back on its promise to accord special status to the state, and the TDP for accepting a special package instead of the special status.

Kalyan, younger brother of Congress leader and former Union minister K. Chiranjeevi, has already announced that Jana Sena will contest the 2019 elections in both Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.