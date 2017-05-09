Jammu woman alleges cop stripped her naked, inserted chilly powder in genitals, while in custody

In a recent incident of police brutality in Jammu and Kashmir, a 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was tortured by the local police officer while she was under arrest.

The incident was reported from Jammu city where the woman works as a domestic help. The woman alleged that a Station House Officer stripped her naked and tried to insert a beer bottle and red chilly powder in her private parts, according to a report in CNN-News18.

She is currently undergoing treatment and a medical test has been conducted on her after she complained about the incident. The details of the medical report are not yet available. It was also alleged that the woman's husband was also forcefully detained when he tried to visit her, at the police station.

The woman claimed that she was arrested after the couple, with whom she works as a domestic help, falsely implicated her of theft after she left the job. She also accused her former employers of assaulting and harassing her, Mid-Day reported.

The woman also said that the SHO asked him to drink his urine and beat her husband and child when they tried to visit her at the police station. The woman's husband has fractured his leg. She also said that she was kept without food or water, urging strict action against the police officer who tortured her, CNN-News18 reported.

Speaking to News18, the woman's lawyer has compared the incident to Jyoti Singh's rape and murder in the national capital in 2012.

As the incident was reported on news channels, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, PMO stepped in and asked the state government to urgently look into the claims made by the woman.

Requesting the #Jammu#Kashmir State Govt to immediately look into it. https://t.co/Iua2xJVEer — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 9, 2017

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Bali Bhagat, Jammu Kashmir Health Minister has said that the woman levelling these charges is a "known thief" and it is "possible that she is being used by political parties to malign the state government." The minister, however, insisted that action will be taken if any police officer is found guilty of brutality.