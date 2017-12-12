Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after moderate snowfall, heavy rains

Jammu: Moderate snowfall and heavy rains on Tuesday forced the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the Mughal Road connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, officials said.

Traffic department officials said fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector and heavy rains in other parts of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway have led to the closure of the nearly 300-km long highway.

"As a precautionary measure, no traffic will be allowed from either side on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today. Travellers are advised to contact our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar before undertaking the journey," an official of the traffic department said in Jammu.

Snowfall has also closed the Mughal Road that connects the Kashmir Valley with Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region.

The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh Highway that connects the cold desert Ladakh region with the rest of the state was closed for traffic on Sunday.

The highway, passing through the Zojilla Pass, is situated at a height of 3,528 metres above the sea level and remains closed for nearly five months every year.