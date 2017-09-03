You are here:
Jammu: Indian Army, Pakistani troops trade heavy firing along LoC in Poonch

IANS

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy gun fire on Sunday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Representational image. PTI

Defence Ministry sources said heavy shelling and firing started between the two armies in Mendhar and Mankote areas.

"After the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions, Indian military retaliated strongly and effectively," an official said. "Shelling and firing exchanges are going on."

In a significant development on Saturday, no greetings were exchanged between the two armies on Eid-ul-Azha because of heightened tensions along the LoC.


Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 10:21 am | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 10:28 am


