Jammu: BSF jawan injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Arnia sector

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was seriously injured in sniper firing by Pakistan Rangers in Arnia area along the International Border (IB) in this district on Friday.

"At about 1145 hours, BSF Constable KK Appa Rao received bullet injury in sniper firing by Pakistan Rangers", a BSF officer said.

He was discharging his duties at an observation post in Arnia sub-sector here along the IB, he said.

"He was immediately evacuated to Jammu for medical treatment. His condition is stable", the officer said.

Significantly, on 17 July, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers had held a commandant-level flag meeting in Samba sector along the IB and "committed" themselves to maintaining peace.

In the flag meeting, the two sides had agreed to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters, a BSF official had said.

"They committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the International Border", the official had added.

Two days back, senior army commanders of India and Pakistan also held a flag meeting on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector in J&K and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquility on the border.

The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Till 1 August, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.