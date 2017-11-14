Jammu and Kashmir: With 168 killed, 2017 has already seen highest number of militant deaths in 4 years, reveals RTI response

One hundred and sixty-eight militants have been killed by security forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir this year until October — the highest yearly total in four years — according to an RTI response to Firstpost.

Additionally, a total of 45 army personnel have lost their lives in the state in 2017.

The 168 militants include top terrorist commanders such as Lashkar-e-Taiba's Abu Dujana and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat.