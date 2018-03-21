Jammu and Kashmir: Two policemen, two army jawans killed in fresh encounter in Kupwara

Srinagar: Two policemen and two army jawans lost their lives and another was injured in a fresh exchange of fire between militants and security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir where four militants were killed in an encounter on Tuesday.

Two policemen lost their lives and another was injured in the gunfight. The wounded personnel is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, a police spokesperson said.

An encounter broke out in the Arampora area of the district on Tuesday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening fire at an army patrol party.

The spokesperson said the anti-militancy operation, which continued overnight, was going on when reports last came in.

Four unidentified militants were killed in the operation on Tuesday.