Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants, one civilian killed in Anantnag encounter; locals protest in Kulgam

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, triggering street protests in Kulgam to which one of the militants belonged resulting in the death of a civilian, police said.

Personnel of the army's Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group of the state police surrounded Larnoo village in Anantnag following a tip about the presence of some militants.

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they were fired at, triggering the gunfight," a police officer said.

"The victims were identified as Muhammad Furhan and Muhammad Farham, both locals."

While internet services were suspended in south Kashmir, there were protests in Kulgam's Khudwani village from where one of the militants hailed. As the news of the gunfight spread, a mob gathered and threw stones at the army camp in the village, police said.

"Reportedly, some militants from the mob also fired some shots towards the army camp," an officer said.

As troops fired back, two civilians received bullet injuries. Of them, Khalid Ahmed Dar, 22, who was shot in the neck, succumbed to his injury at the Kulgam district hospital, the officer said.

The other injured, Yasir Ahmed Dar, 30, who was hit in the shoulder, is stated to be stable.

In a separate incident, a civilian was injured after being hit by a BSF vehicle in Anantnag's Vessu area.

The BSF driver and vehicle have been taken into custody with the help of BSF officials, the police said, adding all the cases are being investigated.