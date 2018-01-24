Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian, 17-year-old dies in crossfire

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces while a teenager died in the action by law enforcing agencies against protesters near the scene of gun-battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Chaigund area of Shopian after security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gun-battle, an army official said.

He said arms and ammunition were seized from the scene of the encounter.

Meanwhile,a 17-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured during clashes between protesters and security forces near an encounter site.

Shakir Ahmad Mir and several others sustained injuries when security forces fired pellet guns and tear smoke shells to chase away protesters at Chaigund, near the encounter site, in Shopian, the officials said.

They said Mir, a resident of Qalampora in Shopian, was taken to a hospital in Rajpora, where the doctors declared him brought dead