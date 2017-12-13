Jammu and Kashmir snowfall: Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after visibility improves

Srinagar: Flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

Earlier, 12 inbound and as many outbound flights had to be cancelled due to bad weather and poor visibility, according to an official of the Airports Authority of India.

"The flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport resumed in the afternoon as the visibility improved. We were able to operate 10 inbound and as many outbound flights," the official added.

Intermittent snowfall in Srinagar and other parts of the valley has snapped the state's transport links with the outside world as the arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed since Monday night. The air traffic has also been affected due to poor weather conditions since Tuesday.