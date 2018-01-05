Jammu and Kashmir: Seven missing as avalanche sweeps away cab in Tangdhar; rescue operation underway

Srinagar: A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, which left at least seven people trapped.

Two people were rescued in injured condition after the cab came under the avalanche near Khooni Nallah on Kupwara- Tangdhar road on Friday afternoon, an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said two people including a child were rescued from the avalanche site, while at least seven others travelling in the cab were still missing.

A search and rescue operation was launched but a bad weather was hampering the process, the official said