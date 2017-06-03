Jammu and Kashmir separatist leaders call govt raids inhuman; warns NIA of 'dire consequences' if they continue

Srinagar: Denouncing the raids by NIA in Kashmir today, the separatist camp here warned of "dire consequences" and street protests against such "arbitrary measures" by the Union government.

The National Investigation Agency conducted the raids at 23 locations in Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi in connection with a case of alleged funding received by separatist groups for carrying out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.

"The current raids being conducted by NIA and the hype and sensationalism around it just goes on to show the desperate attempt by Indian government to vilify and discredit the resistance leadership and in turn discredit the people's freedom movement.

"We warn Delhi of dire consequences if all these harassing measures are not stopped forthwith. If these unnecessary raids are not stopped, people will take to streets and resent these arbitrary measures with their full might and will," chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference - Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - and JKLF chief Yasin Malik said in a joint statement here.

It said the raids over the past 24 hours, showed the "frustration" of the government which has launched a pre-planned "psychological crackdown" to force them into surrender.

"It is blackmailing, a ploy and a character assassination campaign against leadership so that they surrender and stop voicing the sentiments of their nation, thereby covering and shielding the atrocities and barbarism against common and unarmed people," the statement said.

The separatists asked the government to desist from the "misadventure" as these "inhuman, immoral and undemocratic tactics will not deter the people from advocating their just cause".

However, they said "it is their (government's) frustration and we will continue to pursue our cause and won't budge in front of such dogmatic elements".

Accusing the government of "disturbing trade and business community" in the valley, the separatists said "they feel very desperate to cripple our economy and to see us with a begging bowl in our hand".