Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar after separatists plan protest against killing of Rohingyas

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar city on Friday to prevent protests against the killings of the Rohingyas Muslims in Myanmar, police said.

The restrictions were imposed in the areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M R Gunj and Safa Kadal.

Authorities also decided not to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area.

Senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq had called for the protests.

Mirwaiz has been placed under house arrest to prevent his participation.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was arrested on Thursday, has been lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail.

Life in the Valley was partially affected due to the protest shutdown call.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in the five areas.