Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar after killing of militant in the Valley

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar on Saturday to maintain law and order in the wake of a militant's killing the previous day, police said.

"District magistrate of Srinagar has imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc in Parimpora, Safa Kadal, MR Gunj, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Maisuma and Kralkhud areas," the police said.

All schools and colleges in the city were closed for the day. Classes at the Kashmir University were also suspended.

Train services were also suspended.

On Friday, Mugees Ahmad Mir from Parimpora was killed in a gunfight between the police and militants in the outskirts of Srinagar.

According to the police, the slain militant was a member of the Al Qaeda affiliated group, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The group was launched in July. Zakir Musa, a militant active in south Kashmir areas heads the outfit.