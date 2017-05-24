Jammu and Kashmir: Pulwana counter-insurgency operation called off after militants flee

Srinagar: The overnight counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was called off on Wednesday as the militants managed to escape from the security forces' cordon.

The operation was launched on Tuesday on the basis of a tip-off about the presence of militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's Kashmir chief Abu Dujana, in Hakripora area, a police official said.

The militants opened fire during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gunfight.

However, a mob threw stones at the security personnel to disrupt the operation, which allowed the militants to flee, he said.

"Searches were concluded this morning. There was no fresh firing as the militants seemed to have escaped from the cordon last night," the official said.